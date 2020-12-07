East Texans are Now Trying to Scalp PlayStation 5’s

The PlayStation 5 is on the top of many people's Christmas list. Problem is, since they came onto the market in mid November, it's been very hard to find. Some scummy individuals are taking advantage of this by coming into a PlayStation 5 and reselling it for double or even triple the price. Now, some East Texans have jumped on this. DO NOT BUY FROM THESE PEOPLE.

I wrote last week about people on eBay selling PlayStation 5 and XBox Series X and S systems for stupid prices. Look, I know how much you want a PlayStation 5. Hell, I want one seriously bad. But I will not be taken advantage of and pay above retail for one. Retail is $499 for the disc based PlayStation 5 and $399 for the digital edition.

Over the next couple of months, we will start seeing more of the new systems in stores so just be patient, like me, and wait for them to arrive. Don't get ripped off.

Now, some East Texans are going to places like Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist and trying to take advantage of people. I found four PlayStation 5's on Facebook Marketplace and one on Craigslist for double the price. DO NOT BUY FROM THESE PEOPLE.

Let them sit on it. They obviously bought this solely for the purpose of trying to resell it to make a quick profit. It's scummy and is not worth you paying this exuberant price. Here they are below.