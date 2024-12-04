No White Christmas for Texans, But We May Have Snow in The New Year

How many Texans are dreaming of a white Christmas this year? Probably not many over the age of 25. But as we roll into the holidays, what kind of weather can we expect in The Lone Star State for Christmas and the first part of '25?

First, if you didn't know we are experiencing a La Niña winter in Texas. A La Nina winter is characterized by cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Oceans.

What should Texans expect this winter? Well, not a white Christmas. La Niña tends to mean an overall drier and warmer-than-normal winter for most of The Lone Star State. So does that mean zero chance of snow? Well, anything is possible, but don't expect it.

For Texas, the Farmers' Almanac forecasts "mild, dry" conditions. However, residents in the Panhandle might experience slightly colder temperatures than normal and near-to-above-normal snowfall, while far West Texas is expected to see "cool, wet" conditions.

Texas May Have Snow in The New Year

So we aren't hedging our bets on a white Christmas, but a white February is still very much in play according to the Farmer Almanac. There’s a chance that Texas could get hit with a winter storm early in the month, dropping up to 6 inches of snow on parts of the state:

Readers in Texas and the Northwest might want to circle the beginning of February for a possible snowstorm with up to 6 inches in Texas, and 12 inches in the Bitterroot Mountain range of Idaho.

Now that we know not to expect a White Christmas, how about our first freeze?