"If it bleeds it leads" is unfortunately a very real way of life for most media companies, but Whitehouse, TX native and NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes wasn't about to let ESPN off the hook for implementing the old saying on Saturday night.

Texas Tech LB Bryce Ramirez was carted off the field with a leg injury. The NC State offense came up to him to offer their well wishes as he exited the field - ESPN College Football.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, face of the NFL, and former Texas Tech Red Raider took to Twitter to scold ESPN for replaying Red Raiders linebacker Bryce Martinez’s graphic injury on television.

During Saturday's game against NC State, linebacker Bryce Ramirez exited the game due to injury. We're not going to show the play, but according to Fansided, here's how it played out: "When the Texas Tech defense looking to stop a run by running back Jordan Houston. In the process, Ramirez inadvertently got tackled in the left leg by his teammate, causing the leg to bend backwards awkwardly. The linebacker was later carted off the field..."

Bryce took to Twitter today (9/19) to update his friends and fans, "I had a successful second surgery now on to the road to recovery! Once again thanks for all the love and support from Raider Nation. I also want to thank Wolf Pack Nation as well for treating me like one of their own. The support has been unbelievable!"

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes House After Super Bowl Win After Patrick Mahomes won the Super Bowl with the Chiefs he upgraded his home.