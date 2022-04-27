Who Knew? There’s An Exciting Floating Obstacle Course Right Here In East Texas

Get our free mobile app

Summer is quickly approaching and before you know it we'll be looking at temperatures in the 90s. Then, combine that with the kids being out of school and them yelling that they're bored, what are parents going to do?

Thankfully there's a place in East Texas that offers you and the kids a day of fun in the sun, water and a place where you can relax too. The beach resort setting of this waterpark resort is offering families an alternative to the big waterparks of the metroplex and Shreveport.

This unique waterpark resort is a quick 40-minute trip north of Longview and just over an hour away from Tyler and is located in Lone Star off of US Hwy. 259 and situated on Ellison Creek Reservoir. Rocky Point Adventures is a definite summer destination with water activities for the whole family and quite a bit of relaxation space too for those that prefer to sit back and soak up some rays.

Is anyone up for challenge?

One of the attractions that is drawing people from all around is the 8,000 square foot Challenge Course. It is an inflatable floating obstacle course on the waters of Ellison Creek Reservoir that will challenge anyone at climbing, balancing, and sliding down steep inclines and more. This is a course for all ages.

Yes, you can relax on white-sand beaches too!

Feel like you're on a tropical island vacation as you relax in a lounger on the beach under an umbrella sipping on an adult beverage or any other refreshing drink. This will be the place to go for any East Texas family.

All the fun begins May 14th and you'll want to book your times for the obstacle course or for one of the many other activities that are offered: pedal kayaks, pedal boards and paddle boards.

