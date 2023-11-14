Why I Take The Train To DFW Airport Instead Of Parking There

With Recent Headlines About Vehicle Theft Becoming A Problem At Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Here's What I've Always Done To Avoid The Drama.

DFW Airport recently acknowledged that it has a vehicle theft problem and that they would be increasing patrols at the 28-square-mile property, it made me want to share with you how I always get to DFW airport from East Texas and I don't have to worry about leaving my vehicle there.

Yes, my method is considered "time consuming" but you know what's more time consuming: getting your car stolen and being stuck in Dallas.

Take The Train From Mineola.

Purchase a train ticket on the Amtrak website to Dallas from Mineola and ride it to the Downtown Dallas train station.

Pull into Mineola check out the Transportation and Depot Museum on Front Street. Its a lot of cool stuff in there and then catch the Texas Eagle train to Dallas.

The Texas Eagle departs daily at 9:25 AM going to Dallas.

If you have a late afternoon or night time flight, this is the way to go in my opinion. For around roughly $10 bucks each way, you can ride the Amtrak from MIneola to downtown Dallas and then take the Orange line DART train to DFW airport. The Orange line is just a few blocks from the Dallas Amtrak Station in the West End. It also stops near Dallas Love Field so if you're flying out of there, this is also a viable option.

For about $2.50 you can hop on the orange line and it will take you about an hour to get to DFW. You've saved a ton on money on parking and possibly getting your car stolen and yes it goes both ways but remember to make sure you have enough time to make it all happen..

Check out some photos in our gallery below!

