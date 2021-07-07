Get our free mobile app

As a driver, it just one of those things that you have to accept and pay for - the price of a gallon of gas. But what I don't understand is why there is such a huge variance in prices as you go from station to station.

While making my way around town and out running errands or driving to or from work it's just something I notice, the price of gas. It's just one of those things that I notice. For years I thought the price of gas was pretty consistent across the city. You had two major convenience stores in town that basically set the price for Tyler (or so it seemed). To me, it always seemed like our prices were pretty much below the 'national average'.

Now that we're right in the middle of summer driving season, more people are hitting the road eager to get out after being cooped up because of the virus gas prices are on the rise, I can get that and understand it. Seeing the national news report that West Texas Intermediate Crude is trading at over $70 a barrel (up 50% since January) and the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.13 I can understand why prices are the highest they've been in six years. Here's something you don't want to hear, according to AAA, the price of gas could jump another 10 to 20 cents through the end of August due to demand.

Here's my deal though - I'm thankful that prices in Tyler are a bit below the $3.13 average, but why is there a huge swing in prices across Tyler. Since a new convenience store chain took over for Kidd Jones and made a come back in East Texas, I have noticed that their prices are higher than the other chain and stand alone stations. What I don't understand is why is the price so much different from the same retailer and from station to station.

For instance, the 7-Eleven at Loop 323 and Broadway Ave. is branded with Valero and has gas at $2.79 this morning. About a quarter mile south on Broadway the 7-Eleven at Shiloh Rd./Rice Rd. and Broadway Ave. is branded as Exxon and has gas at $2.99. Same retailer, but different brand and 20 cents higher. See, that's what I don't understand.

Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1

As far as prices driving in from Gresham, here's what I noticed driving north on FM 2813 / Old Jacksonville Hwy. from Gresham to Tyler.

7-Eleven in Gresham - $3.09

Chevron at Grande Blvd. and Old Jacksonville Hwy. - $2.85

Walmart Neighborhood Market on Old Jacksonville Hwy. - $2.71

Cefco at Rice Rd. and Old Jacksonville Hwy. - $2.79

Driving a short four miles, you'll pay 30 cents more a gallon for gas. Just a little observation that I've made while driving in to work. I'm sure there's a formula that I will never understand, but I will always be confused on why there's a huge variance in gas prices along the same stretch of road or through the city.