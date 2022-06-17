Don’t Cry Over East Texas Gas Prices, Laugh At These 22+ Dank Gas Memes Instead

What would a world be without memes in it? NOTHING. So as gasoline prices rise in Tyler, TX and across the freakin' universe, thankfully we have memes to help us just when we need them most.

Memes never judge you.

You've no doubt been enjoying the dankest of memes the past several weeks regarding skyrocketing gas prices. They give you the chance to laugh about something completely out of your control when you just want to curl up in your bed and cry. When times get tough it's not east to find the humor, thankfully someone else on the internet can though and they use their talent to make memes.

"Dank Memes" is an ironic expression used to describe online viral media and in-jokes that are intentionally bizarre or have exhausted their comedic value to the point of being trite or cliché. In this context, the word “dank,” is satirically used as a synonym for “cool.”

And guys, we've got them all! Will Smith vs. Chris Rock at the Oscars, and "Inventing Anna" to Michael Scott on "The Office," and "Fast and Furious" screen grabs, yeah, we've got every meme every social media user needs today.

So give it a look, our list of the best, most popular, and funniest gas memes we could find for you. And if you don't do it for yourself, do it for your legions of followers waiting on pins and needles for you to copy and paste some hilarity for them.

