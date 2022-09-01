Circle K Gas Station In Canton, TX Offering Gas Discount TODAY ONLY!

While gas prices have been going down recently, they are still above average for a lot of us. I have to say this though, gas companies have experienced RECORD profits based off our seemingly endless consumption and staunch refusal to move off fossil fuels so you would think they would want to help out folks more since they've gotten so RICH.

At Least One Gas Brand Is Offering Up Help, But For A LIMITED Time.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to a press release from the company, many Circle K gas stations across the country are cutting fuel prices for drivers during a special three-hour event starting Thursday (Sept. 1) afternoon and they are calling it "Circle K Fuel Day".

The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations with Circle-K branded fuel.

Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

More than 3,600 pump locations offer the gas included in the promotion. According to the company, there is no limit on the number of gallons that can be purchased. The company said the price on the pump will reflect the discounted price during that time. Any customer in line for gas before 7 p.m. will receive the 40 cents off discount.

Where Can I Find A Circle K Gas Station Here In East Texas?

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Luckily for folks in and around the CANTON area, you can get the discounted gas at the Circle K location at 2256 N. Trade Days Boulevard. We contacted an employee with the station and confirmed that they will be participating in the promotion. According to Google, the current price is $3.28 a gallon for regular so you'll looking at a gas price BELOW $3 A GALLON! If you're on I-20 take exit 527. The next closest locations are in Kaufman and Terrell so go filler up!

Don't Cry Over East Texas Gas Prices, Laugh At These 22 Dank Gas Memes Instead Memes literally save us. What would a world be without memes in it? NOTHING. So as gasoline prices rise in Tyler, TX and across the freakin' universe, thankfully we have memes to help us just when we need them most.

Look Inside 88-year-old Historic Stonehurst Home In Longview Own a piece of East Texas history!