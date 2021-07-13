Watch as Our Favorite TikTok Dude is Back with More Debunking
We've seen our share of "life hacks" across the internet. Most you see you're like, "Dude! Why didn't think of that!" Others are like "Umm. Why?" TikTok user, khaby.lame, takes the "Umm. Why?" reaction to a whole new level.
User, khaby.lame, has taken to TikTok to call out some of his young brethren for taking the long way to accomplish something very simple and try to label it as a life hack. For instance, twin brothers are seen walking out of a store with brand new shoes and come across a puddle. They somehow can't figure out how to cross it so they think the best way is to a hand stand and go over that way. khaby.lame responds with just simply walking around a puddle, as anyone would do.
In another video, we see a group of people trying to, I guess, karate chop a flame on a candle. khaby.lame responds by blowing the candle out.
What makes these videos laugh worthy is his dry facial expressions when he shows the proper solution to the "life hack." khaby.lame has several other very funny videos on his TikTok page. Check out some of the best of him making fun of TikTok "life hacks" below.
