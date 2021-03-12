Wildflower Expert Says Texas Bluebonnets Will Bloom Despite the Winter Storm

Spring in Texas means watching the fields turn green and then almost immediately explode with the beautiful blue of Texas bluebonnets.

This is the time of year when anyone not from the Lone Star State who happens to be driving around wonders why the heck there are so many cars pulled over and families smiling for pictures on the side of the road. We know it's prime time for family bluebonnet pics!

After Winter Storm Uri wreaked havoc on Texas last month, some began to worry that our beloved State Flower might not make a strong appearance this year, but an expert with the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center says there's no need to fret.

"“Our Texas bluebonnets (Lupinus texensis) and many other native wildflowers are adapted to cold temperatures,” Director of Horticulture Andrea DeLong-Amaya recently told LBJWC writer K. Angel Horne, "and the 6 to 8 inches of snow the area received acted as a blanket to protect them against the many days of freezing temperatures.”

DeLong-Amaya said bluebonnets weathered the storm well and that their seedlings are looking healthy. Although the winter storm may have slowed their progress, she expects the sight of beautiful blue-and-white buds to show up any day now and peak in early to mid-April.

Some evergreen plants and first-to-flower trees didn't weather the storm so well, and while that's disheartening, it does my heart good to know that our beloved bluebonnets remain strong and will be here to brighten up our spring.

I wrote a story a couple of years ago about the history of bluebonnets becoming our state flower if you'd like to check it out.

Will your family be taking bluebonnet pics this year?

