Wiley College In Marshall, TX Invites You To Homecoming 2022

It is Homecoming season all across East Texas! A time for everyone to come back to where they spent their "formative" years and remember the good times while showing love and guidance to the present. That's why one of our East Texas HBCU's is you inviting you to come "home" for a week of celebration!

The Return To The Wildcat Nation Is A Week Long Homecoming Celebration!

Wiley College via YouTube Wiley College via YouTube loading...

The Wiley College Homecoming celebration will take place the week of October 30th through November 5th with daily activities on campus. The public is invited to most of these activities but for some you will have to have a student ID.

Things will kickoff Sunday, October 30 with the “Homecoming Opening Worship Service”.

Service begins as 11:30 AM in the Julius S. Scott, Sr. Chapel featuring Gospel Soprano Chrystal Rucker and dynamic Guest Preacher Rev. Dr. Antione Hutchins. There will also be a Line Dance Class later in the afternoon, and the Miss Wiley College Coronation will take place at 6:30 PM that evening.

There's Also Going To Be Day Parties, Alumni Mixers, The Homecoming Student Concert And More Wrapping On November 5th With The Homecoming Parade And The President's Sneaker Ball.

After a fun week, the celebration wraps up with the President’s Third Annual Scholarship Sneaker Ball. This spectacular event will be held on Saturday, November 5 at 8:00pm featuring a performance by “The Ton3s” formerly known as "The Hamiltones".

Check out the entire daily schedule of events and make sure you purchase your tickets for the Sneaker ball and more at www.wileyc.edu to secure your spot.

