In 2028, The Summer Olympics will return to Los Angeles, California. Did you know that Texas will never be allowed to host the Summer Olympics? It's true.

If you've been dreaming that one day The Summer Olympic Games will come to The Lone Star State, I hate to break it to you, it's never going to happen. Most of the cities on earth, in fact, will never host for the same reason as every Texas city.

Why Texas Will Never Be Allowed To Host The Summer Olympics

It's due to the heat. Texas is a furnace in the summertime with the humidity cranked up. And that's the reason why we won't ever get a crack to host.

Get our free mobile app

Unfortunately for them, the extreme heat and the threat of heat exhaustion will keep the world's best athletes from enjoying our Olympic-level BBQ while repping their countries.

"Extreme heat is a growing threat for elite athletes, with cases of heat exhaustion and heatstroke becoming more common," according to CNN. "Spectators, especially those who fly in from cooler climates, are vulnerable to extreme heat, as well."

Only Six US Cities That Have Hosted the Olympics