William Clark Green Wraps Up ‘Baker Hotel’ Trilogy with ‘Best Friends’

William Clark Green has released “Best Friends,” the third and final installment in his three-part Baker Hotel music video storyline.

“I wrote “Best Friends” with one of my best buds, Jake Freeman,” Green says. “You don’t hear many songs about the special bonds in a brotherhood, so we got drunk and wrote about our friendship.”

While WCG did release Live at Cheatham Street Warehouse back in November of '19, this year Baker Hotel became his first new solo studio album since '18.

But he's been stayed busy, he makes up one-quarter of The Panhandlers; the Texas super group comprised of Josh Abbott, William Clark Green, John Baumann, and Cleto Cordero of Flatland Cavalry -- who came together like Voltron to release their debt album in '20.

He told us earlier this year to be expecting a new Panhandlers project soon.

WILLIAM CLARK GREEN’S ALL YOU GOT FALL/WINTER 2022 TOUR

10/1 – Winnie, TX – Texas Rice Festival

10/5 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

10/6 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Stache

10/7 – St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall

10/8 – Milwaukee, WI – Shank Hall

10/12 – Detroit, MI – The Shelter

10/14 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi Annex

10/15 – Louisville, KY – Zanzabar

10/20 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

10/21 – West Chester Township, OH – Lori’s Roadhouse Live

10/22 – Cleveland, OH – Templelive

10/27 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird’s Café & Music Hall

10/28 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

10/29 – Huntington, WV – The Loud

11/3 – Savannah, GA – District Live

11/4 – Isle of Palms, SC – The Windjammer

11/5 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

11/10 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

11/11 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

11/12 – Macon, GA – The Crazy Bull

11/23 – Austin, TX – Antone's

12/1 – Dallas, TX – Studio at the Factory

12/2 – Fort Smith, AR – Templelive

12/3 – Wichita, KS – Templelive

12/7 – Annapolis, MD – Rams Head On Stage

12/8 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

12/9 – Sellersville, PA – Sellersville Theater

12/10 – Worcester, MA – Off the Rails

12/31 – Tulsa, OK – Cain's Ballroom