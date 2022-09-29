William Clark Green Wraps Up ‘Baker Hotel’ Trilogy with ‘Best Friends’
William Clark Green has released “Best Friends,” the third and final installment in his three-part Baker Hotel music video storyline.
“I wrote “Best Friends” with one of my best buds, Jake Freeman,” Green says. “You don’t hear many songs about the special bonds in a brotherhood, so we got drunk and wrote about our friendship.”
While WCG did release Live at Cheatham Street Warehouse back in November of '19, this year Baker Hotel became his first new solo studio album since '18.
But he's been stayed busy, he makes up one-quarter of The Panhandlers; the Texas super group comprised of Josh Abbott, William Clark Green, John Baumann, and Cleto Cordero of Flatland Cavalry -- who came together like Voltron to release their debt album in '20.
He told us earlier this year to be expecting a new Panhandlers project soon.
WILLIAM CLARK GREEN’S ALL YOU GOT FALL/WINTER 2022 TOUR
10/1 – Winnie, TX – Texas Rice Festival
10/5 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon
10/6 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Stache
10/7 – St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall
10/8 – Milwaukee, WI – Shank Hall
10/12 – Detroit, MI – The Shelter
10/14 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi Annex
10/15 – Louisville, KY – Zanzabar
10/20 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
10/21 – West Chester Township, OH – Lori’s Roadhouse Live
10/22 – Cleveland, OH – Templelive
10/27 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird’s Café & Music Hall
10/28 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone
10/29 – Huntington, WV – The Loud
11/3 – Savannah, GA – District Live
11/4 – Isle of Palms, SC – The Windjammer
11/5 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
11/10 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle
11/11 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre
11/12 – Macon, GA – The Crazy Bull
11/23 – Austin, TX – Antone's
12/1 – Dallas, TX – Studio at the Factory
12/2 – Fort Smith, AR – Templelive
12/3 – Wichita, KS – Templelive
12/7 – Annapolis, MD – Rams Head On Stage
12/8 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry
12/9 – Sellersville, PA – Sellersville Theater
12/10 – Worcester, MA – Off the Rails
12/31 – Tulsa, OK – Cain's Ballroom