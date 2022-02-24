Wade Bowen's Annual Bowen MusicFest has been a mainstay in Central Texas, and Wade and his friends will be back this April 9th and 10th.

Get our free mobile app

Between concerts, song swaps, and golf scrambles each year organizers always find something special for fans. And since its inception in 2009, it has raised over $3.25 million since 2009. $500,000 raised last year alone. Through the Bowen Family Foundation, those funds help heal children and families in and around Waco.

This year will be no different with a lineup that features a who's who of the Texas Red Dirt scene plus '90s incon Deana Carter. This one's gonna be fun. Click here for more information and tickets.

Saturday



Parker McCollum

Wade Bowen

Deana Carter

Early Entry Begins at 5:30 pm and General Admission is at 6:00 pm.

Sunday

Sunday will include performances from Lainey Wilson and Shenandoah, and you wont want to miss the Wade Bowen & Friends All Star Jam Featuring: William Clark Green, Randy Rogers, Deana Carter, Casey Donahew, Josh Abbott, Jamie Lin Wilson, Stoney Larue, Lee Roy Parnell, and many more!

Sunday Early Entry begins at 2:00 pm General Admission is at 2:30 pm.

Wade Bowen's latest EP, Where Phones Don’t Work, wwas released back in November and features the smash “When Love Comes Around."

Craving more Texas and Red Dirt music? Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! app on ANDROID or IOS to continuously stream the best music in the world. Sounds great at work during the week, or relaxing on the weekend. Be sure to give my new podcast a listen to too, Buddy Logan's Aircheck features interviews with the scene's biggest acts and is available to stream or download everywhere that fine podcasts can be found.