(Wills Point, Texas) Earlier this week there was a man in Wills Point, Texas who was taken into custody by the Wills Point Police Department after an investigation showed that he was producing, promoting, and possessing child pornography.

The man arrested was identified as 25-year-old Eli Joshua Steele.

How Police Made the Arrest

According to KETK, this arrest was conducted after a long investigation, since being arrested, Steele has been charged with six counts of producing, directing or promoting a sexual performance by a child, and nine counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography.

Everything We Know About the Investigation

The investigation was mostly done by the Wills Point Police Department and now they have referred the case to the Van Zandt County District Attorney so they can move forward with the formal charges and prosecution.

While law enforcement didn’t share many details about this investigation, it’s great to see that they are doing everything possible to shut down this type of activity going on here in East Texas.

What’s Next in Court?

The Wills Point Police Department has said they will continue to be committed to protecting children through aggressive investigation and prosecution of those involved with child exploitation.

According to Van Zandt County Jail records, it looks like the suspect is still in custody and his total bond at this point is $600,000.

We will try to keep you updated on this case as it develops.

Remember all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

