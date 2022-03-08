Win 2 Tickets To See Charlie & The Chocolate Factory in Tyler

Roald Dahl’s amazing tale is now Tyler’s golden ticket! It’s the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man,” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray. Willy Wonka is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory…to a lucky few. That includes Charlie Bucket, whose bland life is about to burst with color and confection beyond his wildest dreams. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination.

You and a friend can enjoy the show on Tuesday March 15 at the UT Tyler Cowan Center! Simply enter below to win. The winner will be drawn on Monday March 14 and notified Monday afternoon.

Good luck!

