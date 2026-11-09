If you're looking for a night out filled with laughs, we've got something you might want to check out! We've teamed up with our friends at Choctaw Casino Resort in Grant, Oklahoma, for a chance to win tickets to see comedian Chelcie Lynn, best known for her hilarious character, Trailer Trash Tammy.

Who Is Chelcie Lynn, Also Known as Trailer Trash Tammy?

Chelcie first started posting comedy videos online back in 2013, and she's been making people laugh ever since. Her character, Trailer Trash Tammy, is a loud, unapologetic Southern woman with plenty of attitude, colorful stories and a personality you won't soon forget.

Over the years, Chelcie has worked with some pretty big names, including country superstar Luke Bryan. She even teamed up with him for a prank that involved convincing his mother he was being attacked by an obsessed fan. Chelcie also took her comedy from the internet to live audiences, beginning her touring career in 2019.

Now you have the opportunity to see her perform live at Choctaw Casino Resort. And here's the best part: You could win tickets to the show!

READ MORE: Blockbuster Comedian Eats The MASSIVE 72 oz. Big Texan Steak

When Is Chelcie Lynn Performing at Choctaw Casino Resort?

The show is coming up Saturday, November 28, at 8 p.m. If you have family visiting for Thanksgiving, this could be a fun opportunity to get everyone out of the house for a night of comedy and plenty of laughs.

Tickets are still available if you'd rather purchase yours now.

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How Can You Win Tickets to See Chelcie Lynn?

I promised we'd have tickets to give away, and entering is easy! Just fill out the information below for your chance to win.

We'll contact the winners with plenty of time to make plans for the show.

Good luck, and we'll see you at Choctaw Casino Resort!

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