Blockbuster Comedian Eats The MASSIVE 72 oz. Big Texan Steak

My first Saturday Night Live memory is Will Ferrell and Cheri Oteri dressed as cheerleaders, in fact, a single line from their skit was the first SNL quote I repeated at school.

Do you remember when the blockbuster movie star stopped in to consume one of the most massive steaks in Amarillo, TX?

"Taco, burrito, what's that comin' out your speedo." - me Monday morning in high school in 1997.

If you missed it, funny man Will Ferrell was road-tripping through Texas and made a stop in The Panhandle. There, dressed as Sherlock Holmes, he took on a Texas-sized challenge.

Yup, last year, Ferrell stopped in at the famous Big Texan Steakhouse in Amarillo and decided to tackle their (in)famous 72 oz. steak challenge. And while no one knows why, he took the challenge dressed up like a Sherlock Holmes character.

In 1960, R. J. “Bob” Lee opened The Big Texan Steak Ranch in Amarillo Texas on Route 66, the “Mother Road”. It’s distinctive architecture soon became recognized across the Mother Road as a good stopping place for great steaks grilled over an open flame. The Big Texan is famous for the FREE 72oz steak challenge, which includes eating a salad, baked potato, shrimp cocktail and 72 ounces of beef!

It appears his Texas stops were for a road trip documentary that has taken him through many states, according to ABC7 News. "Ferrell also visited a thrift store called Clothez Exchange and bought jewelry, socks, and a T-shirt. Clothez Exchange told ABC7 News that Ferrell is traveling from the East Coast to the West Coast to film a documentary."

