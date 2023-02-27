Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival is approaching fast and we couldn't be more excited for attendees to see what's in store this year. Secure tickets now right here.

Produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan, Red Dirt is Tyler's largest annual festival and tickets are known to sell out. This year we have set aside a pair of general admission tickets for the May 6th festival to give away to one lucky winner!

With these GA tickets, you'll be able to try all of the amazing Texas Barbecue joints at the festival along with the concert. To make it even better, the winner will also receive a paid for hotel room for the night!

With a line up consisting of Charley Crockett, Shane Smith & the Saints, William Clark Green, Charlie Robison, Mike and the Moonpies and Kaitlin Butts this is a festival you wont want to miss!

For your chance to win the tickets, all you have to do is participate in our social sweep below. Good luck, and we hope to see you soon at Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival.

Full Lineup Announced For '23 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival in Tyler Tickets are on sale now at reddirtbbqfest.com. This year's festival will be on Saturday May, 6th on the brick streets of Tyler, TX.

