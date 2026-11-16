East Texas towns have plenty of personality, and that got us wondering which Christmas movies best represent the communities we call home. From family comedies to holiday romances, we're matching familiar Christmas movie styles with East Texas towns. Do you agree with the picks, or does your hometown deserve a different movie?

It's quickly becoming the most wonderful time of the year! It won't be long before Christmas lights and inflatable decorations start popping up all over East Texas.

And while I know we haven't even made it to Thanksgiving yet (one of my favorite holidays, by the way), it's getting harder not to think about Christmas.

Hopefully, everyone can set aside at least a little of the holiday stress and enjoy this time of year. Maybe that means slowing down, grabbing some hot cocoa and watching a Christmas movie with the people you love.

Of course, there are plenty of Christmas movies with similar storylines, but no two are exactly alike. The same could be said about the towns here in East Texas.

Sure, some communities have a few things in common. You can probably find multiple dollar stores in just about every direction. But every town has its own personality, its own quirks and its own way of doing things.

That's what got me thinking: What if East Texas towns were Christmas movies?

READ MORE: These Texas Towns Are Perfect For Hallmark Christmas Movies

Which East Texas Town Is the Christmas Family Comedy?

Which town would be the family comedy? Which one would be the holiday romance? And which town would be the Christmas movie that somehow manages to save the entire holiday season?

It's a fun way to look at the places we call home, so I put together a list matching East Texas towns with types of Christmas movies. You can check out the matchups below.

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Did We Get Your Hometown's Christmas Movie Right?

And listen, if you think I got a few of these completely wrong, I won't take offense. I haven't watched nearly as many Christmas movies as I probably should, but I like to think I know East Texas pretty well.

If you think a town deserves a different movie, send me an email at billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com. I'm always up for a little friendly debate.

Now, let's get cozy, grab that hot cocoa and see which type of Christmas movie best represents your East Texas hometown!

If East Texas Towns Were Christmas Movies… 🎄🎬 Imagine every East Texas town got its own Christmas movie. Some would be Hallmark-style romances, some would be hilarious holiday disasters, and a few would have enough small-town drama to keep Netflix busy for an entire season. 😂

Here are the movies each town would star in, along with the plot.

Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins