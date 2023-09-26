God, Family & Country: Win Tickets to Craig Morgan Concert

Are you a Craig Morgan Fan? Well this is your chance to see him live for FREE.

We're giving away a pair of tickets to Craig Morgan's God, Family & Country tour to a couple of lucky fans. The show will be at the UT Tyler Cowan Center on Thursday October 12.

One of country music’s best-loved artists, Morgan has charted 25 songs on Billboard and thrills massive crowds with signature hits including “Bonfire,” “Almost Home,” “Redneck Yacht Club,” “International Harvester,” “This Ole Boy,” “Soldier,” “Wake Up Loving You,” “That’s What I Love About Sunday” and his faith-filled tribute to his son Jerry, “The Father, My Son and The Holy Ghost.”

Before he was a star, Morgan spent seventeen years serving in the Army and Army Reserves. Now, he has made a name for himself as a country music icon, TV personality, celebrated outdoorsman and patriotic army veteran. He has also been inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

How can you win tickets?

All you have to do for a chance to win is participate in the social sweep below! The contest will end on October 6.