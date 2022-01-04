I’m Dreaming Big About Shopping Local if I Win the Latest Powerball Jackpot

Just about everyone dreams of taking home a huge jackpot when playing the lottery. Hell, I get excited when I win my money back on a scratch off ticket. The latest Powerball jackpot is giving me reason to stop by a convenience store and pick up a ticket. So what would I do if I could win that huge Powerball jackpot?

Get our free mobile app

Winning a huge lottery jackpot can certainly make some daydream a lot. I decided to daydream for a moment with how I would spend the six figure jackpot using only some of our great East Texas owned businesses.

Stop By Don's TV and Appliance

Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media

I would need a couple, or ten, TV's for the game room I would have. In this game room would be multiple PlayStation 5 systems, a pool table, and possibly a foosball table, from Big Mike's Billiards in Tyler. I would also pick up several of those Arcade1Up machines.

Have Lola's Handcrafted Kitchen Cater My Lottery Winning Party

Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media

This is a hard working, locally owned restaurant that serves some really good food. There would be Kicked-Up Chips Vol.1 and Vol. 2 on the table for all to enjoy. Probably a selection of their burgers, too.

Find a Local Builder to Build a House with a Moat

Jack B via unsplash.com

East Texas is full of great real estate agents and great home builders. I would sit down and plan out my dream home complete with a moat around it. Gotta have a way to keep out my mortal enemies.

Get My Dream Car, a 1979 Volkswagon Beetle

Dan Kitwood - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Yes, that little car with four on the floor using the full extent of those 80 horses to zip through traffic. My first car was a 1973 Bug. I would love to have one again. I know of a couple of local shops that could build me one.

Give to Some Local Charities and My Childhood Church

Google Maps

There are some great charitable organizations in East Texas like P.A.T.H., East Texas Crisis Center, Hope Haven of East Texas and many more that I would love to help. My childhood church in Lindale would get a donation, too.

So yeah, this is just a short list from my daydreaming session about winning the Powerball jackpot. As of this writing (January 4, 12:17 p.m.), the Powerball jackpot sits at $575 million, the 9th largest in the game's history. Between now and Wednesday, that number will very likely get bigger.

Have some fun and pick up a ticket with a few numbers and see how you do. Then do some daydreaming of your own of what you would do with your winnings.

Pictures at American RV Restoration The Longview, TX business American RV Restoration is being featured on the A&E show 'Shipping Wars', here is some of the work they have done in the past.

First Cast Cabin is One of the Highest Rated Airbnb's in Texas This Airbnb on the shore of Caddo Lake is gorgeous, gets rave reviews and is a short drive for anyone in East Texas looking for a quick getaway.