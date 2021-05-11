A Tyler landmark business is closing. Established in 1940 by Mr. Sam Jones, Tyler Piano Co. was later owned by his sons, Jeff and Stewart. Later, Mr. Bill Jeffreys purchased the business.

After over 80 years, the Tyler Piano & Organ Co. building at 3531 S. Broadway Ave has sold to, and will be the new headquarters for, the Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County.

Owner Bill Jeffreys is retiring. We wish him the very best! Thanks for providing East Texas with beautiful pianos and organs for so many years!

We're sad to see the business close. At the same time, that means you can take advantage of some unusually great deals. An enormous retirement sale starts May 15! However, there will be two preview days on May 13 and 14, by appointment only.

Hard to imagine this will be the very last time we can buy from "the oldest and largest piano dealership to have served East Texas."

On offer will be a rather large inventory of pianos, both new and used, digital pianos, player pianos, Howard Miller grandfather clocks, Hammond organs, and more.

And there is still more inventory on the way.

Owner Bill Jeffreys said in a press release:

We still have Covid delayed orders of new inventory arriving almost daily which will need to be sold.

If you've been wanting a piano or a timelessly gorgeous grandfather clock for your home, but never could find the budget for it, this is what you've been waiting for.

If you'd like to delve in and get even more details about the upcoming sale that starts May 15, you can contact Jeffreys at (903) 581-8144. If you'd prefer, you can send an email to tylerpiano@suddenlinkmail.com or visit Tylerpiano.com.

