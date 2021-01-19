Tips To Increase Your Odds of Winning The Mega Millions and Powerball Jackpot

Everyone is filling out their Mega Millions and Powerball tickets hoping to hit one of the biggest jackpots ever.

The Mega Millions drawing happens tonight, and the jackpot is more than $850 Million. The Powerball drawing happens Wednesday night, and that jackpot is nearly $800 Million. It's been a long time since both jackpots have reached numbers like this together. This is the second largest Mega Millions jackpot, and if nobody wins tonight, it could threaten the current record of $1.6 Billion. So the big question remains, how do you improve your chances of winning the money?!

Let's just get one thing crystal clear before we go any further. . . The odds of winning either jackpot are enormously stacked against you. I'm not a statistician, but I think you have better odds of getting struck by lightning while riding a shark into a volcano than you do hitting the jackpot. I have not fact checked those numbers.

Who wants to worry about those dumb ole odds though?!

via GIPHY

Let's ignore the fact that none of us will most likely win. Instead you can focus on a few ways that will help improve your odds, even if it's just a little bit.

The best thing you can do to improve your odds is to play the same numbers every single day. Most of us don't have that kind of dedication though, and we only play when the jackpot gets to these massive amounts. If you are among the group of people that waits for bigger jackpots to play, the bad news is that your odds only get worse. The good news is that eventually somebody has to win it, so why not you? Check out a few ways to increase your odds below, and good luck! If you win, just remember who gave you all these good tips!