Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Maryland

There is one winning ticket in the Powerball drawing from Wednesday night. The ticket was sold in Maryland. That ticket is worth $730 million dollars. The lump sum payout is $546 million. This is the 6th largest jackpot in U. S. history.

The Mega Millions jackpot is still growing. There was no winner Tuesday night so the big prize for Friday night climbs to $970 million. The lump sum payout is now $716 million.

These jackpots from the Mega Millions and Powerball are stirring up the nation as folks dream of winning it big.

Here’s a list of the top 20 prizes from the multistate games: Powerball and Mega Millions:

1. $1.586 billion Powerball January 13, 2016. There were 3 winning tickets for this prize. These tickets were purchased in Tennessee, Florida, and California. Each had the option to take a lump sum of $327.8 million.

2. $1.537 billion Mega Millions October 2018. There was one winning ticket purchased in South Carolina. The ticket was sold at a KC Mart convenience store in the town of Simpsonville. This is the largest single-ticket jackpot in U.S. history.

3. $970 million Mega Millions, next drawing is Friday Jan 22. The cash option payout is $716 million.

4. $768.4 million, Powerball won by a single ticket in Wisconsin. Cash: $477 million.

5. $758 million, Powerball won August 24, 2018, by Mavis Wanczyk of Massachusets. She chose the lump sum payment of $480 million.

6, $730 million Powerball, one winning ticket is sold in Maryland. The cash option is $546 million.

7. $687.8 million, Powerball won Oct. 27, 2018. There were two winning tickets. One in Iowa and another in New York.

8. $656 million, Mega Millions, won March 30, 2012, by three tickets, sold in Maryland, Illinois and Kansas. Cash: $471 million

9. $648 million, Mega Millions, won Dec. 17, 2013, in Georgia and California. Cash: $347.6 million.

10. $590.5 million, Powerball, won May 18, 2013, in Florida. Cash: $370.9 million.

11. $587.5 million, Powerball, won Nov. 28, 2012, by two tickets, sold in Missouri and Arizona. Cash: $384.7 million

12. $564 million, Powerball jackpot was won by one ticket in New Hampshire in the drawing on Saturday, January 6, 2018.

13. $559.7 million Powerball, A single ticket was sold at Reeds Ferry Market in Merrimack, NH. The winning ticket holder wants to remain anonymous.

14. $543 million Mega Millions. There was one winning ticket sold in California in the July 2018 drawing.

15. $536 million Mega Millions, a single ticket was sold in Indiana on July 8, 2016.

16. $530 million Mega Millions, jackpot for Friday, June 7, 2019.

17. $487 million Powerball, winning ticket was sold in New Hampshire on July 30, 2016.

18. $455 million, Powerball, winning ticket was sold in Pennsylvania on March 17, 2018.

19. $450 million, Mega Millions ticket was sold in Florida for the January 5th, 2018 drawing.

20. $448.4 million, Powerball, for Aug. 7, 2013, drawing, won by 3 tickets, 2 of them in New Jersey, one in Minnesota. Cash: $258.2 million.

