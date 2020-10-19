U.S. Schedules 1st Federal Female Execution after Almost 70 Years

This was a heinous unimaginable crime that left lives shattered. Lisa Montgomery wanted a baby, she decided that then-pregnant Bobbi Jo Stennett would give her what she wanted and she gave her life for it. Montgomery strangled Bobbi Jo and carved her baby girl from her womb. Montgomery then went home and attempted to pass the baby off as her own.

Getty Images

This is the first execution in the United States of a woman in nearly 70 years. Bonnie Heady was executed in a gas chamber for the kidnapping and murder of a 6-year-old boy in Kansas City, Mo.

Lisa Montgomery of Melvern, Kan., was convicted of kidnapping resulting in death by a jury in federal court in Missouri in 2008. Her death, by lethal injection, is scheduled for Dec. 8 at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Ind. Federal executions have not taken place in nearly 20 years, but Montgomery’s would be the ninth federal execution since they resumed in July.

In December of 2004, she contacted Bobbie Jo Stinnett, who was 23 and eight months pregnant, under the guise of wanting to buy a rat terrier puppy from a litter that Ms. Stinnett had advertised online, court records report.

Montgomery, who was 36 at the time, drove to Stinnett’s home in northwestern Missouri, where she strangled her to death and cut the baby girl from her abdomen. Montgomery, who confessed to the crime, lost all attempts to appeal her conviction and sentence.

In state prisons, 16 women have been executed since a 1976 Supreme Court decision lifted a moratorium on the death penalty across the US. The most recent was in September 2015, when Kelly Renee Gissendaner received a lethal injection in Georgia for the 1997 murder of her husband.