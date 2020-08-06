Woman Who Escalated Burger King Shooting Arrested

A Florida woman is behind bars after becoming irate in a Burger King drive-thru over how how long she had to wait for her food.

We originally brought you this story on Monday. After confronting the restaurant employees, police say 31-year-old Ashley Mason said she would have "her man" come there because of the issue. We now know that 'man', 37-year-old Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, is Mason's husband. Rodriguez-Tormes then proceeded to kill the Burger King employee working the drive-thru, identified as 22-year-old Desmond Armond Joshua Jr.

According to an affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Mason exited her vehicle, banged on the glass window of the drive-thru, and threatened the employees. Joshua Jr. eventually refunded Mason her money and asked her to leave.

Mason then returned with Rodriguez-Tormes, who demanded a fight with Joshua Jr. and put him in a headlock and began to choke him. An arrest warrant said that Mason took the gun from her husband's truck and gave it to him prior to him firing his weapon in the parking lot, killing Joshua Jr.

According to FOX35 Orlando, after hearing the gunfire, Mason told deputies that she got scared and went home to decide her next actions. She said that her husband returned home shortly after and told her "I messed up."

The pair never called 911.

Mason was arrested in connection to the case on charges of Principal to First Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.