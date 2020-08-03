FL Man Shoots, Kills Burger King Employee Over Drive-Thru Taking Too Long

This story is infuriating. It seems like people are getting more and more upset at things everyday; whether that be wearing a mask (or not because of your rights or whatnot), or because someone disagrees with your political party affiliation, or because kids are selling lemonade in the street...you get my point. Although for most of us this anger doesn't reach a boiling point, for one man in Florida it did...and it had a tragic end.

37-year-old Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes is behind bars this morning after his girlfriend got upset that she had to wait in a Burger King drive-thru for longer than she thought was necessary. In fact, Rodriguez-Tormes got so angry, he shot and killed 22-year-old Desmond Armond Joshua.

According to ClickOrlando, a witness said that the drive-thru was backed up longer than normal and that people were upset at the wait. The woman then said that she would have "her man" come up to the restaurant because of the wait. Police say the Burger King employees then refunded her the $40 she'd spent and asked her to leave.

Police say the woman then returned with Rodriguez-Tormes where he demanded that Joshua fight him. He then put Joshua in a headlock before witnesses were able to separate the two.

Rodriguez-Tormes then went to his truck to get his gun, telling Joshua, “You got two seconds before I shoot you.” He then shot the 22-year-old before fleeing the scene.

WFTV reported that Joshua was recently re-hired at the Burger King restaurant.

Rodriguez-Tormes, was charged with first-degree murder, destruction of evidence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.