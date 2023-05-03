A Van Zandt County woman has been arrested by Edgewood, Texas Police after allegedly attempting an aggravated robbery at a local grocery store.

The arrest took place on Monday, May 1, 2023. The suspect was later identified as Brandy Ackerman.

Ackerman allegedly attempted an aggravated robbery at the Brookshire Bros. grocery store in Edgewood. According to a report by KETK News in Tyler, Texas, she asked the grocery store clerk to open the cash register and give her money. When the clerk refused, Ackerman then pointed a knife at the clerk. According to reports she then put the knife away and said something along the lines of "I was just kidding."

After the alleged threat with the knife, according to officials, Ackerman continued shopping with a male companion at the Brookshire Bros. grocery store in Edgewood and did pay for her purchases before leaving the store.

Once the woman was identified as Brandy Ackerman, an arrest warrant was issued for her arrest by the Edgewood, Texas police for the charge of attempted aggravated robbery.

There is currently no known confirmation of whether or not the woman meant to threaten the grocery store clerk or if she decided to change her mind while in the moment. Regardless, Edgewood Police did arrest Brandy Ackerman later on Monday. She was then booked into the Van Zandt County Jail, according to Edgewood Police Chief David Hammonds. Her bond was set at $150,000.

