Women Accused of Attacking Chili’s Hostess Plead Not Guilty

Remember the attack on a Chili's Restaurant hostess in Baton Rouge over Covid restrictions? Well now WBRZ reports 6 of the 7 women accused in the attack say they are not guilty. I know I was shocked to hear about this report. And now the women will have to face the music.

17-year-old Kelsy Wallace was attacked by several women last summer when she told them they could not all sit at the same table because of COVID-19 social distancing policies.

The group of women had 13 people in the party and Wallace tried to explain the policy to them, but several of the women got angry when they were told there was a 6 person limit to each table. The confrontation escalated and the teenager was physically attacked.

Wallace described what happened to WBRZ, saying, "She pushed me. And when she pushed me, all I knew was to push her back. I reacted. That's when her and her daughters, they all came. And they're grown women. I'm 17-years-old. They're like, 20, 30, and the woman that pushed me looked like she was 40. So I'm standing there, they're on me, beating me. I'm standing there trying to hit them, trying to get all of them off me. And the lady she takes a wet floor sign and slams it in my eye. And I had blood rushing everywhere.”

Wallace suffered an injury to one of her eyes and a bald spot on her head where one of the attackers ripped her hair out. Seven women were arrested and charged following the incident.

WBRZ reports Sherrie Bass is now headed for trial in April. Five others, Lakesha Antoine, Erica Dabney, Tai Doucette, Larashon Morgan, and Dajasha Vernell are headed for trial in June. One woman, Tammy Dabney faces a charge of aggravated battery. She is due in court on April 5th.