Whether or not they're topping the charts or headlining festivals, country music and its sub-genres are full of talented women with plenty to say. They've got so much to say, in fact, that this playlist of music by the genre's female artists is more than 100 songs long ... and we could have kept going!

The Boot's Country Lady Jams playlist contains more than six hours of music. It mixes decades and tempos, but its overarching theme is that it's full of songs that are about, by and for strong women. Our rule in compiling this playlist was to select only one song from each artist -- so while you won't find Loretta Lynn's "The Pill" on here, you will find "Rated X." (That was one of many tough decisions we had to make!)

In addition to featuring the genre's iconic names, the playlist below also includes a number of its rising stars: Dolly Parton's "Jolene" is on here, but so is Cam's "Diane." Listeners will find a few covers in the list, too: I'm With Her's version of Adele's "Send My Love (to Your New Lover)" is truly incredible, and you really haven't lived until you've heard the Carolina Chocolate Drops' rendition of Blu Cantrell's "Hit 'Em Up Style."

Press play below to start listening, and let us know what songs and artists you think we should add to this playlist by leaving a comment.

Listen to The Boot's Country Lady Jams Playlist:

Modern Country Music's Female Trailblazers: