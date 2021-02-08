Women Proposing to Men New Marital Trend

Proposal day is coming up. If you thought that Christmas was proposal day you are mistaken, Valentine's Day always takes the cake with sweet romantic proposals. I was visiting Louisiana Coin and Jewelry last week and spotted several men picking up those tiny little boxes with what was surely a gorgeous engagement ring.

What many people don't realize is that many women are jumping in on a new marital trend that has several folks saying "no way". Women are starting to get down on one knee and popping the big question. Could it be that women are sick of waiting on a man to finally pull the trigger?

The thought of a woman proposing to a man isn't too off the wall for me. I have a cousin who floored us all when she proposed to her now-husband. Maybe it was more shocking that she proposed inside of a Jack in the Box, but that is a story for another day. Let's get back to the women getting down on one knee part.

A 2018 report from Pinterest discovered that a large number of people are now searching for “women proposing to men ideas”. The number is so high that it skyrocketed 336% from the year before. That's a lot of women trying to find a unique way to pop the question.

Michelle Frankel who is a professional matchmaker explained to KLFY 10 that this newfound trend is all about gender equality. She said “If a woman wants something she goes after it in the workplace. She wants to live her life with a man, why wouldn’t she choose to go after that and propose?”

Ladies, would you propose to your significant other? Men, would you accept the proposal?