WOW! Cody Jinks Unleashes a Brand New Song ‘Changed The Game’ in Vegas

Last week Cody Jinks debuted a brand new song in Las Vegas, and as you clicked on this, I'm positive you're gonna love it.

We figured what better place than Las Vegas to play brand new song. So I'm going to preface this we're gonna try not to f*ck this up.

The new song "Changed the Game," made it's debut earlier this month in Las Vegas. Shoutout to kcguero for posting this bad boy for us.

In what can be chalked up to a sort of end-of-summer update from Jinks, he dropped a lot of big news on us back in July. Facebook is the Texan's preferred way of staying in touch with his fans, and he does a bang-up job keeping them in the loop.

Get our free mobile app

On top of the duets album announcement, yesterday, Jinks revealed that his rock band has their first gig in September, updated us on his own touring schedule, and confirmed upcoming studio time and that he'll be back in Vegas for National Finals Rodeo this December. Like a said there is a lot to unpack.

Working on some badass original duets with some badass singers that will be named later. Going into the studio this November to start the new album... Your support, as always, is very much appreciate. Have a great one.

While it remains unclear if the November studio time is for the next Jinks album, or for this badass duets album, we're standing by waiting to hear more.

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID, or IOS app, and use it to continuously stream all the best Texas and Red Dirt imaginable without commercials, 24/7. Be sure to give my new podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, anywhere fine podcasts can be found.

13 Alcohol Distilleries You Can Visit in Texas These distilleries are open for the public to visit, just make sure you're not driving after consuming alcohol.