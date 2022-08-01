Cody Jinks is “Working on some bad*ss original duets with some bad*ss singers”

Paul Cauthen... Clint Black... Sunny Sweeney... Morgan Wade... Ward Davis... Turnpike Troubadours... George Strait... Reba... Oh, excuse me, just jotting down my list of potential badass singers that Cody Jinks could potentially include on the badass original duets album he is now teasing us about.

In what can be chalked up to a sort of end-of-summer update from Jinks, he dropped a lot of big news on us Sunday (July 31). Facebook is the Texan's preferred way of staying in touch with his fans, and he does a bang-up job keeping them in the loop.

On top of the duets album announcement, yesterday, Jinks revealed that his rock band has their first gig in September, updated us on his own touring schedule, and confirmed upcoming studio time and that he'll be back in Vegas for National Finals Rodeo this December. Like a said there is a lot to unpack.

While it remains unclear if the November studio time is for the next Jinks album, or for this badass duets album, I'm pretty sure we'll all be fine with whichever it turns out to be.

