Cody Jinks Honors Willie Nelson with this Fantastic Cover of ‘On The Road Again’

Cody Jinks is at the forefront of this modern day outlaw country music movement -- outlaw only because he remains fiercely independent. But that's not slowing him down.

The Platinum selling country artist is always quick to honor those who came before him, guys including Randy Travis, Kris Kristofferson, and in this case The Red Headed Stranger, Willie Nelson.

If you didn't know "On the Road Again" was written by Willie for the soundtrack to the film Honeysuckle Rose. Released in 1980 it became Nelson's 9th No. 1 on country radio. Easily one of his signature tunes, it won him a Grammy Award for Best Country Song in 1981. Check out Jinks's take on the classic below:

Last year Jinks dropped two albums on us, his country album Mercy, and his debut album with Caned By Nod, None the Wiser. On top of that his signature song "Loud and Heavy was certified platinum and he and the boys have been busy pounding pavement. Putting on show for fans across the country.

Oh hey, and while I got you. Did you know that Cody Jinks was a big fan of Sturgill Simpson before touring with him in the summer of 2015? He was, and as it turns out his wife was an even bigger fan. This led to an awkward moment that the Texan was more than happy to keep awkward. Hear Jinks tell that hilariously awkward story here.

