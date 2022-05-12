WATCH NOW: Cody Jinks First Official Music Video ‘Hurt You’ is Live

There have been a lot of firsts in Cody Jinks prolific country music career, but I'll be damned if I never realized he hadn't ever released an official music video.

I remember years back giving Cody Johnson hell over not doing music videos, of course that's changed, but for some reason Jinks' lack of big time production, storyline music videos had escaped me. That changes today at 4 p.m.

The countdown is ON!!! Head to my YouTube, set a reminder and then come on back at 4pm CST to watch and hang out! I'll be there too chatting away with y'all!! First “official” music video, had to be for “Hurt You.” It will premiere exclusively on my YouTube channel THIS Thursday, 5/12 at 4pm CST. I’ll be hanging out, watching with y’all and answering your questions. Subscribe to my channel now so you don’t miss it

Watch the world premiere of "Hurt You" here:

The song "Hurt You" was included on his Mercy album that was released las year. The song certainly lends itself to a great music video. While I haven't seen the video as of this writing, but I am definitely looking forward to it -- just like all of y'all.

