Wow, East Texans Really Said These Things About Tyler Restaurants

Without a doubt, you've noticed how the restaurant industry right now is having an extremely tough time. Tough time with wait times, staffing the front of the house, the back of the house, and with supplies to run the daily operation of the restaurant.

The past year and half our local restaurants, and chain locations too, have really taken a beating. Beginning with the COVID shutdowns it was tough for many and when things reopened in the early spring, they were faced with a labor shortage. No one wanted to return to work and now there are issues within the supply chain. Basic things like straws are hard to come by in some places.

Taking a look at a popular rants and raves closed social media group, you can see that there are plenty of people that just want to rip into a restaurant or a manager because of a long wait time or the service might not have been up to their usual standards, but these restaurant owners, in most cases, are doing the best they can do under these circumstances. It takes us all to give them a break and lift them up and help them out.

It's not all bad news when it comes to East Texas restaurant reviews.

As for those that work in the restaurant industry, you are doing a fantastic job and you are being noticed. You might not see it, but your customers are and they're raving about you as well on that social media page. For each negative review, there are so many other positive ones After having read a few of these raves whoever is reading this might just stop in as a new customer and if their experience goes well, they too could be raving about you.

