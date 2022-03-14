Retired pro wrestler Scott Hall is on life support after suffering massive complications from a hip replacement surgery. The 63-year-old WWE Hall of Famer underwent hip replacement surgery earlier in March, but suffered three heart attacks on Saturday night (March 12) as a result of a blood clot, according to the New York Post.

Per TMZ, Hall's family is electing to discontinue life support, and doctors will end all life-sustaining members once the wrestler's "family is in place," later on Monday (March 14). Hall's best friend and fellow wrestler and WWE Hall of Fame member, Kevin Nash, shared a somber update on Hall's condition via social media.

"I'm going to lose the one person on the planet I've spent more of my life with than anyone else," Nash wrote, alongside a picture of the two wrestlers together early in their career. "My heart is broken and I'm so very f--king sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare [to live] my life without him here in the present."

Nash's lengthy tribute recalls the early days of his friendship with Hall, when they were both newcomers to the World Championship Wrestling (WCW). Together with Hulk Hogan, they were founding members of pro wrestling stable the New World Order. Both frequently felt like "outsiders" throughout their careers, Nash notes, going on to reflect on Hall's conception of the afterlife and his faith.

"As we prepare for life without him just remember there goes a great guy," Nash concluded. "You ain't going to see another one like him again. See ya down the road Scott. I couldn't love a human being any more than I do you."

