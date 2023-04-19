YES! Turnpike Troubadours Just Announced Their First New Single in 4 Years

"The cat's out of the bag," and with that Red Dirt kings Turnpike Troubadours have announced their first glimpse of new music since '19.

Get our free mobile app

In November of '21, after most of the world had given up hope of Turnpike Troubadours ever reuniting, we got our Thanksgiving miracle. Since then Evan and the boys picked right up where they left off, selling out festivals and arenas, being one of the most popular touring acts in country music.

The one thing we've been missing of course? New music. Well, boys and girls, that's all about to change, this afternoon Turnpike announced they do indeed have new music coming. You may have seen tweets of a new Turnpike song leaking on Touch Tunes over the weekend, hence "the cat's out of the bag."

Not a lot of details just yet, but this news is encouraging for fans.

Their final album before their "indefinite hiatus," Long Way From Your Heart, was released five years ago. While their post stops short of mentioning a new album, a source, who asked to remain anonymous, told me three weeks ago that Turnpike has a new album coming "sooner than later."

We'll be standing by.

Turnpike released their debut album, Bossier City in 2007. By 2012, with their third album Goodbye Normal Street in tow, Turnpike had established themselves as a premiere band.

Get the Radio Texas, LIVE! app and stream Turnpike Troubadours and all of your favorite Texas and Red Dirt music 24/7, commercial free, directly to your phone. Click here for IOS, or here for ANDROID. Be sure to give my new podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, anywhere fine podcasts can be found.

Full Lineup Announced For '23 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival in Tyler Tickets are on sale now at We can't wait to see all of you back out on the brick streets of Tyler, TX, this May. This year's festival will be on Saturday May, 6th. reddirtbbqfest.com. We can't wait to see all of you back out on the brick streets of Tyler, TX, this May.