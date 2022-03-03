WATCH: Chris Colston Burns It All Down in New ‘Goodbye Gasoline’ Music Video

Chris Colston has become a force in the Texas Music scene, already accumulating millions of streams in his young career. The Lindale, TX native has headlined shows across The Lone Star State, and joined several heavy hitters including Casey Donahew, Koe Wetzel, Parker McCollum, and Whiskey Myers on stages around the US.

It really doesn't seem like it was that long ago that I first met a young fresh-faced cowboy hat wearing Colston. At the time he wasn't far removed from his high school days, but was already getting folks buzzing in East Texas. Y'all, I'm not sure he needed to shave yet, but I'll never forget that first acoustic show he played with me in Tyler, everyone in that bar knew he was built for being on that stage.

Since then he's gotten married, started shaving more, and he and his wife Peyton are expecting their first baby this spring. Along the way the East Texan has built a solid fan-base. He's already enjoyed success on Texas radio and across streaming platforms with songs including “Gone,” “First Dirt Road,” “Bombs Away,” and more.

Colston's first full-length album Bombs Away landed on June 26th, 2020. Hard to believe that project is nearly two years old now.

