Your Pet Could Become The Next Cadbury Bunny

Cadbury has officially started tryouts to be the next bunny in their annual Easter commercial.

It doesn't matter if you have a dog, cat, bunny, horse, cow, or whatever. As long as their photogenic with a set of bunny ears on, they'll have a shot to win the starring role in a television commercial.

Not only will the winner's pet have the opportunity to be included in their classic Cadbury Bunny Easter commercial but the winner will also receive a cash prize of $5,000.

Cadbury:

Is your pet a star waiting to be born? Now’s your chance to win the ultimate bragging rights: your pet in the CADBURY Bunny Commercial this Easter and $5,000! And again this year we’re letting America help decide the winner! Enter today for your chance to win! Photo entries will be judged based on judging criteria in the Official Rules and the top semi-finalists will be contacted to submit an audition video. The winner will be chosen with the help of America's vote.

The deadline for the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts is March 1st, so you have less than a month to prep your pet to be the next big star.

Last year's winner was Lieutenant Dan, one of the freaking cutest dogs that I've ever seen.