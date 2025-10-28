(KNUE-FM) The thought of losing your pet is heartbreaking, but there are some good people in Gregg County and Longview specifically working to make sure that is something you never have to deal with. A recent social media post announced a free drive-thru vaccine and pet microchip event happening this weekend.

The event is being made possible by a couple of great East Texas organizations. The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center is teaming up with the nonprofit Longview PAWS and Petco Love Care. We just want to thank all of these organizations for making this happen.

Why Pet Microchipping Is So Important

Microchipping is the only permanent identification for your pets, but it does have to be properly registered. That's why it's worth making an appointment to make sure your pet is microchipped properly, and you have the most current information attached to the microchip.

Event Location and Time Details

The free vaccines and microchipping is for all Gregg County residents. All you have to do is stop by the Maude Cobb Convention Center at 100 Grand Blvd. in Longview, on Saturday (November 2nd). The line will start forming at the Grand Blvd/Cotton Street entrance, no earlier than noon.

What to Bring and How to Prepare

No appointment is necessary for the microchipping and vaccine event, but all dogs must be on a leash and all cats must be in a carrier. Staff will microchip up to two animals per owner.

This is an amazing offer for the community and something that won't be available long, so if your pet isn't currently microchipped or up on their vaccines you should stop by. If your pet is already microchipped it might be a good idea to stop by just to make sure it is properly registered just to be on the safe side.

If you have questions you can email, longviewpaws@gmail.com.

