In Texas, people love their pets. Although when I was growing up we had a few family pets, but I never really connected with any of them. Now that I am an adult I couldn't imagine life without a furry family member. While the veterinarian bills and organic dog food can get expensive at times, I will always do what's best for my rescue dogs “Sir” Cooper & “Princess” Gypsy. Which includes looking into the best boarding facilities.

Popular Dog Boarding Options in East Texas

But there was one guy who was asking on social media where the best dog boarding facilities are around Tyler so I was lucky enough to just see the recommendations that were suggested by locals.

Since both of our dogs are older and let's be honest, they are stuck in their ways and act spoiled we always look for specific things in a boarding facility.

My wife Savannah normally looks into the boarding facilities for us as she knows more of what to ask for. But we always look for a facility that doesn't keep our dogs in kennels all day and keeps the dogs playing and active.

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Home Boarding vs. Facility Boarding in East Texas

You can always look at having a friend or family member or maybe even someone from Rover who is willing to look after your dog in the comfort of your own home. That way you know your dogs are comfortable in their surroundings. Or find a facility that has everything you are looking for and give them a try.

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How to Choose the Right Boarding Spot for Your Dog

I cannot speak on how fantastic each of these facilities are because I haven't tried them all. But here are recommendations from East Texans on where your best options are to board your furry family members:

Best Dog Boarding Facilities Around East Texas When you're looking to board your dog make sure you visit one of these locations. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins