East Coast Cult-Favorite Beer, Yuengling, Is Now Officially for Sale in Texas

I've never had the opportunity to sip a Yuengling beer, but after the tremendous response it's arrival to Texas has received -- from my friends and on social media -- I'm coming down with a major case of FOMO.

Everyone is raving about the Pennsylvania beer. I've never seen anything like it. So, yeah, I'm gonna have to try it. And trying it will be much easier in Texas beginning today.

While the popular East Coast beer has been popping up at bars the past several weeks here in Texas, today (Aug. 23) marks the first day it is available to purchase at stores and gas stations.

Did you know that the Pennsylvania-based brewery is the country’s oldest brewery? And did you know that their newest production facility was opened in Ft. Worth just this year?

According to Dallas eater this marks "the first statewide launch for the 192-year-old beer brand, and the first outside of Yuengling’s 22-state East Coast portfolio." Additionally with the new facility here in the Lone Star State the right coast beer is beginning their expansion into more and more Western states.

“We are working hard to ensure our recipes and brewing traditions will be followed to our high-quality standards. We have passionate Yuengling fans in Texas, so we are excited to finally bring them the goods,” said Wendy Yuengling, the company’s chief administrative officer, in a statement.

From Eater: D. G. Yuengling & Son was first founded in 1829 by David Yuengling in Pottsville, Pennsylvania. The company is the sixth largest brewery in the world, the largest wholly American-owned brewery in the US, and is considered the world’s largest craft brewery. After six generations, it is still family-owned.

