Yummy! Have You Had Texas Style Potato Salad?

Now that summer is finally here in Texas, the barbecue pits are out and the meat is on the grill. The ribs and steaks might be the Beyoncé of grilled food, but just like Destiny’s Child, you need some side kicks, and potato salad is most definitely the Kelly Rowland of barbecue side dishes. Potato Salad may not necessarily be the star but, without Texas-style potato salad at a barbecue the question is it really a barbecue?

THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS A BBQ WITHOUT POTATO SALAD

I’ve seen all types of ways to make potato salad. I’ve seen some people make potato salad with red potatoes and even raisins, one thing for certain and two things for sure if you bring a potato salad with raisins to a Texas function, it’s headed straight to the trash. There’s only one real way to make Texas-style potato salad and I am here to give you a step-by-step on the best Texas-style potato salad recipe.

WHAT DO YOU NEED TO MAKE THE BEST TEXAS-STYLE POTATO SALAD?

7 med potatoes

4 boiled eggs

half an of cup REAL mayo

1 cup of mustard 1 cup of dill pickles(NEVER SWEET)

cayenne pepper, garlic powder, and season salt to taste

Directions

Peel and cube potatoes. Add them into boiling water and continue boiling for 10 minutes,

Drain potatoes and place into a mixing bowl then add season salt and cayenne pepper, and garlic powder and mix it all together.

Mix mayo, mustard, and pickles together for the dressing. Chop eggs fine. Pour dressing and eggs over potatoes and mix thoroughly. Let the bowl chill because hot potato salad should be a sin, and enjoy!

