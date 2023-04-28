There are a couple of things here in Texas that we take very seriously, the Dallas Cowboys, having great barbecue, and having great barbecue sauce. What makes Texas barbecue so unique from all the other states is the way we produce our barbecue sauce.

WE GOT THE SAUCE HERE IN TEXAS

If you’re headed towards the Carolinas, you might see more of a tangy mustard base sauce, if you were headed towards the west, it might be more of a tomato base sauce, but here in Texas we make ours very simple, but extremely delicious. I come from a family where you didn’t go to the store to buy your barbecue sauce, it is made right here at home with your family from scratch.

LET'S GET SAUCY

Saturday morning, you go to H-E-B to collect all the spices and ingredients to make the perfect Texas barbecue sauce. Now everyone has their own special way of making their mob sauce or barbecue sauce, but in my opinion, this is the best way to make Texas barbecue sauce from scratch.

The meat is typically rubbed with only salt and black pepper

Then cooked over indirect heat from pecan or mesquite wood.

1 1/2 Apple Cider Vinegar

1 tablespoon of Paprika

2 tablespoons of Garlic Powder

1 Can of Tomato Sauce

2 tablespoons of local honey

1/2 can of beer1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce

In a large bowl combine the ingredients and mix everything together. Place the ingredients in a saucepan and leave on low for 4 hours. Once the ingredients have thickened, let the sauce cool and serve, you will not be disappointed.

