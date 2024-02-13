A New Chain Specializing in Chicken Wings, Fingers, & Sandwiches Open in Longview, TX

Look out Longview, TX, we've got a new chicken joint in town. As of this Monday (February 12th), the new restaurant chain has officially opened it's doors here in East Texas.

Get our free mobile app

Zaxby's is a restaurant chain that specializes in a few of our favorite things: chicken wings, chicken fingers, sandwiches and salads, and it is officially open.

The first Zaxby’s opened its doors in 1990 in Statesboro, GA. "Founder and CEO Zach McLeroy built the concept around indescribably good chicken and the unrivaled flavor of Zax sauce. He built the culture around a desire to enrich the lives of others. Today, there are more than 900 locations, twelve distinct sauces, countless Z words, and one Signature Sandwich."

They've already got a couple of locations in Dallas and Fort Worth, but I'd never heard of them before they announced their new East Texas location.

The chain revealed their plans to come to Longview last summer, and folks have been impatiently waiting for the new spot to open ever since. A quick search on Facebook or Twitter shows just how ready East Texans have been for them.

Checking out their social media, it looks like they've got a diehard following across the county. They call their salads, zalads, that salads with a "z". I'm a big fan of chicken fingers and old fashioned chicken salads (with an "s"), so I'm definitely looking forward to trying theirs out.

You can find them in the former Five Guys Burgers and Fries location in Longview, at 3405 N. Fourth St., you know right there near Lowe's and across from Sam's Club.

15 Forbidden Foods that are Banned in the State of Texas Gallery Credit: Tara Holley