A New Restaurant for The Adventurous Palate Now Open In Tyler

Great news, Tyler, TX. We just got a brand new restaurant this week and I'm excited to try this one out.

If you are looking for a Thai food fix, we've got a hot new spot on South Broadway officially open here in the Rose City.

Zaza Thai is an authentic Thai food restaurant that serves some of the best Thai and Vietnamese dishes. We also offer vegetarian options to our clients and ensure best practices when it comes to food quality and hygiene.

Thai food is well-regarded for vibrant flavors and textures. It's a delicious blend of sweet, sour, salty, and spicy elements.

Popular dishes include Pad Thai, a stir-fried noodle dish with a balance of tangy tamarind and crunchy peanuts. Or Tom Yum Goong, which is a spicy and sour shrimp soup brimming with aromatic herbs.

Thai curries are rich and creamy, infused with coconut milk, bold spices, and when prepared correctly, are delicious.

If you are fond of street food from flavorful satay skewers to crispy spring rolls, and an emphasis on fresh ingredients you should check it out.

AND BONUS:

While Zaza is awaiting its liquor license, it’s Bring Your Own Beer, "so y’all can bring your own beer and wine first until we get a license." Tyler's newest Thai spot opened for business yesterday (September 2nd). Go check 'em out, the address is 6611 S Broadway Ave Tyler, TX.

And if you are interested in working at Zaza Thai, as of last week they were still looking for employees so be sure to inquire.

