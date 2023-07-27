10 Things To Do In Tyler, Mineola, And Around ETX This Weekend

Get our free mobile app

This upcoming weekend can definitely be described as being the 'dog days of summer' because temperatures are expected to be around 100 to 103 degrees depending upon where you are in East Texas. We expect it to be hot and many of us will seek the comfort and security of air conditioning and not venture outside in the heat to explore. However, there will be those of us that do get out and have a little fun because it's just fun to get out of the house or apartment for a bit.

Some of us may even turn the water sprinkler on and play in the water with the kids for a bit to cool down. Thanks to the scorching hot East Texas summer sun, full-on outdoor festivals, and events are hard to come by, but there are numerous smaller events and indoor activities that you can participate in and have some fun this weekend.

Here's a look at some of the things that are happening around East Texas this weekend:

For more details on any of these events, simply click on the event name to be taken to their specific event page.

Friday 10a - 2p

Broughton Park - Longview

Longview Parks and Recreation is hosting a field day for teens so they can drop the devices, get outdoors, get some exercise, interact with others, and create a team building and bonding experience through kickball, tug of war, water games, and arts and crafts. Learn more by calling the parks office at 903.237.1270.

Friday and Saturday 10a - 8p

Nacogdoches Public Library - Nacogdoches

Test your knowledge and puzzle skills to see if you can find the rustler's treasure while being on the lookout for Black Bart and his band of characters as they search for it too. This is a free event for groups of up to 10. Register through this site to reserve your space.

Saturday @ 8:15a

Mineola Nature Preserve - Mineola

Take a walk or run through the beautiful Mineola Nature Preserve on the railbed trail. Registration is required and you can go about this at your own pace.

Saturday - 10a - 1p

Nichols Green Park - Jacksonville

Bring the kids out for a splashing good time at Nichols Green Park in Jacksonville. The splash pad will be cooling everyone down along with free snowcones and tacos too. The Jacksonville Fire Department and JEDCO coordinate the event.

Farmers Markets

Kilgore Farmers Market

Saturday 8a - 12

Locally grown produce, food and more will be available for purchase from local farmers and artisans

Palestine Farmers Market

Saturday - 9a - 1p

This special Back-To-School at the Market Saturday will be like no other farmer's market. Local vendors will have specially created items that you can 'gift' to your child's new teacher, kids can play at special games created for them and win prizes and more during this special farmer's market event.

Saturday @ 10a

Chick-fil-A - Lufkin

This benefit car show will feature some amazing vehicles from around East Texas. Car show participants from all classes and ages will have vehicles on display. Winners of the show will be determined by visitors of the show.

Saturday - 1p - 5p

Brookshire Conference Center - Tyler

Planning a wedding soon? Attend this event and plan it all in a day! From invitations, venues, catering, flowers, dress, tux, music, photography, event planners, limo, lighting, fireworks, hotels along with many other representatives to help you plan and pull off the special day.

Saturday - 6:30p - 9:30p

The Green - Longview

An event coordinated by Longview Parks and Recreation - Christmas In July will have games along with arts and crafts for the kids. Take a ride on the Sleigh 'Hay' Ride and walk underneath the Christmas lights.

Sunday @ 6p

Bergfeld Park - Tyler

Sponsored by Life Church Tyler, students from kindergarten through 12th grade can stop by and receive a backpack and play some games and listen to some music.

