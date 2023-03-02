10 Wonderful Things To Do This Weekend In East Texas – March 4 & 5

Get our free mobile app

Runners, shoppers, chili lovers, antique enthusiasts and others are going to be in their element this weekend in Canton, Tyler, Longview and Palestine, Texas because there is an event aiming to get them AND YOU to attend and have some fun!

Those are just a few of the types of events happening in East Texas this weekend and it is going to be a fantastic spring-like weekend too with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid-70s by Sunday. With so much happening this weekend, you could bounce from event to event and explore East Texas along the way.

For more details on these events, simply click on their highlighted titles.

Saturday @ 7a

Old Jacksonville Hwy. - Tyler

This is the 10th year for the 15k, 10k and 1k runs that have a course that meanders through south Tyler and Tyler's Hollytree Country Club neighborhood. Registration is still happening. After the race, hang around for a lot of interactive exhibits from vendors of all kinds.

Thursday - Sunday sun up 'til sun down

Canton

This is a shopper's paradise. You can find anything and everything from over five thousand different vendors. It can be an antique, a painting, a wood carving, some new shoes, curtains or anything. There's even live entertainment and lots of food too that'll satisfy your appetite while shopping til you drop.

Thursday - Sunday

Tyler and East Texas

The world-famous Oscar Mayer hot dog on wheels, aka - The Wienermoble, is in East Texas this weekend. You'll see it making several appearances throughout the weekend at various events. Check out where you can see it and walk away with your very own hot dog whistle!

Friday - Sunday

Maude Cobb Activity Center - Longview

More than 50 exhibitors will be filling Maude Cobb with precious antiques. This is a fundraising event for Longview area non-profit organizations. There is an admission fee to attend.

Saturday @ 8a

Mabank

More than twenty area farmers and crafters will be on site selling the fruits of their labor while artisans and crafters will be selling their creations.

Saturday and Sunday

Sharon Shrine Temple - Hwy. 31 East - Tyler

A CASI-sanctioned chili cook-off event featuring chili without beans and with beans! There is a junior division and much chili to be judged and eaten.

Saturday @ 10 a.m.

Main Street District - Palestine

The 2023 season opens this weekend and will be held on the first Saturday of each month through December. Palestine Trade Days offers a unique shopping experience for all with food trucks on-site to feed those that are hungry!

Saturday @ 10 a.m.

Henderson County Regional Fair Park - Athens

Break out those corn bags and get ready to toss them and score the points the quickest to win the singles or grab a partner for the doubles tournament.

Saturday - 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Downtown - Kilgore

Stroll through historic downtown Kilgore and see art from local artisans on the sidewalks and inside downtown businesses.

Saturday @ 7 p.m.

Belcher Center - Longview

The star of the Netflix series Magic For Humans will be on stage at the Belcher Center on the LeTourneau University campus. You've seen him on shows like Cupcake Wars, Baking Impossible and many late-night talk shows. In addition to being a TV show host, he's also a comedian and magician and he'll be showing that all off Saturday evening in Longview.

